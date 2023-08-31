Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

The Austrian police stopped the gunman © Eibner-Pressefoto/EXPA/Feichter via www.imago-images.de

A wild chase led the police more than 80 kilometers from Munich to Lake Achensee in Tyrol. The background is still unclear.

Maurach/Munich – Police officers from Austria stopped a car with five men early on Thursday morning (August 31), who had driven away from their colleagues from Bavaria. Around midnight, police officers tried to control a BMW X1 with Vienna license plates that was driving north.

Chase after Tyrol: German police requested helicopters for reinforcement

The driver stepped on the gas pedal of the BMW, which has 192 hp in the combustion engine version, and turned. The car fled at high speed on the B13 southbound. According to the Munich police headquarters, the BMW raced via Holzkirchen, Bad Tölz and the Sylvensteinsee to the border at the Achenpass. The patrol drove behind, took up the chase, and a helicopter and other police cars were also requested for reinforcement.

The chase ended at Lake Achensee © Salvador Escriva / Wikipedia

At 2.21 a.m. on Thursday (31 August) the car crossed the border and continued towards Achensee. The Bavarian police officers asked their Austrian colleagues for support. They set up roadblocks at one of the tunnels through which the Austrian federal highway B181 runs on the eastern shore of the lake. A roadblock was also set up at the roundabout in Wiesing at the southern end of the lake.

BMW driver tried to push off patrol car

Meanwhile, in the Achenkirch area at the north end of the lake, the Bavarian police tried to stop the car by overtaking it. The BMW driver tried to push the patrol car off. At 2:33 a.m., the BMW driver saw the roadblock at the tunnel, he just sped through it and rammed the side of an Austrian patrol car, after ten meters he stopped.

Five men jumped out of the BMW and tried to flee. Only when the Tyrolean police officers fired warning shots in the air did they allow themselves to be arrested. The driver was identified as a 27-year-old, the identity of the four other men is unclear.”

Escape vehicle raced through the blockade of the Austrian police

According to the investigators, the background is still unclear, the interrogations are ongoing. However, the Munich police checks, among other things, whether it was a matter of smuggling. In the past few days, there have been numerous unauthorized entries by migrants, and there have also been several traffic accidents, including a chase in Bavaria.