The prosecutor specialized in combating organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and the financing of terrorism.| Photo: Twitter Disclosure

Five days after the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, on a beach on the Colombian island of Barú, near Cartagena, the Colombian police, supported by US intelligence agencies, are carrying out an intense operation to try to identify and capture the killers. .

The police emphasized the importance of the first hours after the crime and, therefore, set up 20 checkpoints in Cartagena, Colombia’s main tourist destination. The city was shaken by the death of Pecci, who was spending his honeymoon in Barú with his wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera.

Uniformed police and others in plainclothes carry out day and night searches among passersby, in public service buses, in private vehicles and on motorcycles that circulate through Cartagena and other neighboring cities, where criminals are not ruled out hiding.

Transport terminals and Rafael Núñez international airport are also targeted for operations.

Heading the operation is the director of the Colombian police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, who emphasizes that the ultimate objective is to find the material and intellectual authors of this crime that left Paraguay and Colombia in mourning.

Prosecutor specialized in fighting organized crime

The search for those responsible for the murder of Pecci has transcended Colombian borders and spread to Brazil, Paraguay and the United States, in which members of the Paraguayan, American and Europol police are involved.

In this regard, General Vargas stressed that Pecci’s murder was not “a common homicide” and added that “there are (international) criminal mafias” behind the crime.

The prosecutor’s body – specialized in combating organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and the financing of terrorism – will be buried this Sunday in Asunción, amid the great national commotion caused by the murder.

The line investigators are taking is the search for a man, whose image was recorded by security cameras at an establishment near the beach where Pecci was murdered on May 10.

“Help us to identify him. Reward of 2 billion pesos (about R$ 2.5 million). Absolute secrecy”, says the pamphlet with the image of the suspect, who appears with sunglasses and a hat.

The gunman, who arrived by watercraft on the beach where the prosecutor and his wife were, fired three shots at Pecci and fled, without any of the people at the scene, shaken by the crime, being able to do anything.

The Paraguayan national police commissioner, Nimio Cardozo, who traveled to Cartagena, explained to the press that the killers would have taken 13 minutes from the time they rented the watercraft, committed the crime and returned the vehicle, and added that, at the scene of the murder, they found “three 9mm pistol cartridges”.