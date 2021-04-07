Vox had chosen this Wednesday the heart of the Madrid neighborhood of Vallecas to present the candidacy of Rocío Monasterio to the Community of Madrid and it ended up being held in the midst of strong tension and heavy police charges. All after several groups and collectives of antifascists gathered an hour before in the place chosen by the organizers, the Plaza de la Constitución – popularly known as Red Square – to rebuke the followers of the far-right formation and the leaders who are participating in the rally, the party leader, Santiago Abascal, and his candidate for the Community, Rocío Monasterio, among others.

The police charges began when the protesters began to throw objects at Vox supporters after trying to cross the security cordon. The intervention of the riot police has been forceful and has led to races and the dispersion of those gathered, who have subsequently recovered their position. At least two people have been arrested and another 13 have been injured, including an agent of the National Police, police sources have later reported. Among the injured would also be the Vox deputy for Guadalajara, Ángel López, who would have required health care at the La Paz Hospital.

The electoral act had been prohibited at first by the Madrid City Council, but the Government Delegation authorized it when the organizers reduced it to the category of concentration.

These groups of anti-fascists had gathered at 6.30 p.m., an hour before the act began. Upon the arrival of the first Vox member, the spokesman in the City Council, Javier Ortega Smith, the first shouts of “Here are the antifascists” or “Fascists out of our neighborhoods” were produced by the neighbors.

“Provocation”



The tension has been growing as the supporters of Vox arrived and the act began, all despite the fact that from the PSOE, United We Can and More Madrid, the residents of the neighborhood had been called not to go to rebuke those of Abascal or to fall “In no provocation” so as not to give “more publicity to the act.”

The president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has shown her support for Vox “in the face of the intolerable attacks suffered in Vallecas.” «Madrid belongs to everyone. Also, at a time when the extreme left is collapsing in the neighborhoods that were believed to be theirs, “he wrote on his Twitter account.