Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with the murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, was released on bail this Wednesday after paying $ 1 million, according to several court documents that CNN has had access to.

“Derek Chauvin posted a million-dollar bail and has left jail,” the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Department reported in a statement in which the agent, who was fired after Floyd’s murder, is currently in custody. waiting for the trial against you.

“I can confirm that he is no longer in our custody,” said Sarah Fitzgerald, spokeswoman for the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Chauvin is the first white officer in Minnesota to be criminally prosecuted for the death of a black civilian. The maximum sentence for murder in the third degree is 25 years; the maximum for second degree manslaughter is 10 years.

The case of Floyd, who died after Chauvin kept his knee on the African American’s neck for almost nine minutes, has sparked strong riots and protests in many cities in the United States.

An autopsy carried out by Hennepin County revealed that Floyd’s death was a “homicide”, as a result of “the submission, restraint and compression of the neck” that the victim suffered while being restrained by the officer.

According to the examination, Floyd died as a result of “a cardiopulmonary arrest while being detained by law enforcement officers.”