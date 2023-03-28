Police | Charge: Police gassed a boy and punched him in the stomach on New Year’s in Helsinki

A Helsinki police officer is accused of assaulting a minor during an arrest.

Helsinki the police officer is charged with assault and breach of duty. The charge is related to the New Year’s celebration at the turn of the year 2021–2022.

The police had arrested a 16-year-old boy who was suspected of shooting fireworks into the crowd.

According to the indictment, the policeman had gassed the boy, who was lying in handcuffs on the ground.

According to the police’s previous information, the boy had resisted arrest, which is why he was handcuffed. After the arrest, the policeman who is now being prosecuted continued to use force.

After the gassing, two other police officers in the situation lifted the boy up. According to the prosecutor, the accused policeman had then punched the boy in the middle of the body.

The other policemen who were there reported their colleague’s actions to their supervisor. The Helsinki police filed a criminal complaint in early 2022.

The proceedings of the case started on Tuesday in Helsinki district court. The prosecutor demands a fine or, alternatively, a suspended prison sentence for the man.