Life is a party, but you have to hang the streamers yourself. Even if you have to confiscate the streamers first. The Roosendaal police proudly announced today that they have seized the hundredth German rental car. In September 2022, the police actively opened the hunt for the German rental car under the catchy name 'project Mietwagen'. Which is German for rental car.

It sounds rude to specifically confiscate German rental cars (because those cars can't help it because they have a German registration certificate) but the police have their reasons. The drivers of these cars are often said to exhibit dangerous driving behavior, mess with the cars or use them to 'stay under the radar'. So here it is the rest that ruins it for a few.

The cars are too expensive for the drivers' income

Not only is it 'often unclear how tenants can afford such a car', they are also often 'very expensive' cars from 'dubious car rental companies'. In short, they are often crooks who act cool with cars that they have rented with dirty money. The police share a photo of a Golf GTI, but you can reasonably indicate which other three letter combinations are on the cars.

'More than a hundred of these cars have now been seized in the entire Zeeland-West Brabant unit. Officers continue to actively search for these cars, assisted in part by ANPR cameras. Other units are also looking into whether they can adopt this approach,” the police said in a news report.