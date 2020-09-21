On Sunday, the stunters on Vikas Marg openly arbitrary on the roads. This huddle of bikers is in the morning on the Vikas Marg. A group of about two dozen bikers filled the helmet without a helmet. Some passers-by made their video from mobile and went viral. When it went viral on social media, the police immediately took cognizance of it and talked about action against the bikers. The Shakarpur police identified the boys’ whereabouts based on the bike’s registration number. By evening, five accused were arrested and seized the bike.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Sonu Kashyap, Kamal, Pawan, Sachin and Vipul Sharma. All the accused are from Dilshad Garden, Mandoli, Shahdara and surrounding areas. In the morning this group on bikes came out on the road. People noticed that suddenly the bikers running in the group near Laxmi Nagar started stunting while going from ITO towards Preet Vihar. Some bikes also had three boys. While doing stunts, some boys suddenly started riding bikes on one wheel and some on seats.

Also some were seen hanging down from the seat from the moving bike. When the video went viral, the police came into action. Arrested five. The rest are absconding from the home address. At present, the investigation revealed that Sonu Kashyap is the driver of a lady doctor of Shahdara here. Kamal works in an office. Pawan is doing 12th from NOS. Sachin is studying for graduation. Vipul is a salesman in an oil company.

Actually, they have a WhatsApp group. Through it, every Sunday, around five o’clock, they gathered in Connaught Place. Because there is no traffic movement at that time. Used to do stunts in Outer Circle. Since the police force was present this time on Sunday. Therefore, his plan changed and turned towards the development path. The search is on for the rest.