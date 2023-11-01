Peter Pannekoek commented This Was The News rightly points out that driving instructors sometimes have the habit of not taking the traffic rules too seriously when no student is present. But apparently the students can do something about it too. The police picked up a training car from the road near Den Bosch that was driving 154 km/h – and the 17-year-old student was behind the wheel, reports said. Broadcasting Brabant.

The driving instructor came up with a special excuse for the high pace: the lesson was that driving too fast does not necessarily mean you get home faster. So it’s nice that the police are playing along. Ten points for creativity, but the excuse was not strong enough to avoid a fine. Two fines were issued: one for speeding and one for unnecessarily driving on the left.

Who pays the fine?

According to Dutch law, the driving instructor is legally the driver during lessons. The fines are therefore for the driving school. The speed fine for speeding 24 km/h is 334 euros and the fine for unnecessarily driving on the left is 240 euros. An expensive lesson for the instructor. Does this mean the student became the instructor? Mind is blown.

Photo: A2 near Amsterdam without a teaching car, because we did not have a photo of a teaching car after 7:00 PM at 154 km/h at Den Bosch.