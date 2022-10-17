Home page World

In the US city of Stockton, the police are looking for a serial killer. (symbol photo) © IMAGO/Pavel Koubek/TT

Six men between the ages of 12 and 54 have been murdered in a US city. Always in the same way. The police have now caught the alleged serial killer.

Updated October 16, 2022: A series of murders in the US state of California spreads fear and terror. In July, the first victim was murdered – a 35-year-old man. Then five more followed. According to the police, the perpetrator always struck in the dark. Stockton Police have now arrested a suspect.

The 43-year-old was caught early Saturday morning in the town of Stockton while he was “on the hunt” for another victim, police said Twitter.

“Our surveillance team was shadowing this individual. We observed his patterns and determined earlier this morning that he was on a mission to kill,” Police Commissioner Stanley McFadden said at a news conference. “We are certain that we have prevented another murder.”

When officers contacted the suspect, he was wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck, reports ABC News. The suspect was also carrying a firearm.

Five men were shot dead in the Stockton area between July 8 and September 27; the murders showed a number of parallels. Another man was killed in the city of Oakland, 50 kilometers away, in April last year. A woman survived an attack that police said was also carried out by the suspect. Investigators are still looking for a motive for the crime.

He is said to have already killed five men: Police are looking for suspected serial killers in the USA

First report from October 11, 2022

Stockton – In the US state of California, the police are currently looking for a possible serial killer. There is a strong suspicion that the perpetrator has shot dead five people in the town of Stockton over the past five months. All murders happened in the same way, the police were able to exclude cases of robbery.

California: Police are looking for serial killers – Five murders linked

Again Focus According to reports from Stockton police, all of the victims in the US city were shot in the dark at night, and all five were men. However, the motive for the crime is not yet clear. There were no signs of additional violence or theft. Since, according to previous information, the victims were not in contact with each other, a drug offense can also be ruled out. The men were shot at night, but they were neither robbed nor involved in drug dealing. This poses a great mystery to Stockton officials.

The suspicion that the crimes could be related Focus according to various clues and a photo of the suspect. Cameras are said to have recorded the perpetrator near the crime scene. It cannot yet be completely ruled out that it may be a group of several perpetrators. Now the police are hoping for clues that will help them catch the culprit(s). Authorities offered a $125,000 reward.

