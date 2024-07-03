Police detain man who tried to take boy away from yard in Lyublino

Police have detained a man who tried to take a boy away from a yard in the capital’s Lyublino district. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

The detainee was taken to the investigator for questioning.

Earlier, on July 3, it was reported that the child was taken away from the man by a courier who noticed him taking him away. In the published video, the delivery man asks the bearded man if the child is his. He lets the boy go. “Everything was fine with us,” he assures and leaves.

According to eyewitnesses, the unkempt man first took the boy, who was walking in the yard on Stavropolskaya Street, into the bushes, and then took him by the hand and led him in an unknown direction.