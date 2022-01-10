When we talk about the towing capacity of a car, it generally refers to a trailer. This driver had misunderstood. The police did not have to pull him off the road: he stopped on the hard shoulder along the A6 highway. The police saw the car and decided to investigate what was wrong. The windows were fogged up and closer inspection revealed the man sitting in the back seat with his phone in one hand and… well, good.

“A ‘nature film’ was playing on his phone and the sound reverberated at a considerable volume over the speakers of the car,” the police reported on Facebook. The man’s stated reason made sense: he didn’t feel like speeding. Unfortunately, a sudden high need does not count as a valid emergency to use the hard shoulder. That is why the driver was fined 250 euros from the strong arm of the law. It won’t be the last time the police have to issue a fine for pecking.

