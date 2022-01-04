Home page world

At Frankfurt Airport, the federal police put an internationally wanted murderer on the net. Even before the planned trip to Istanbul, the handcuffs click.

Frankfurt – The investigators on airport Frankfurt* An internationally wanted murderer went online. That shared the federal police Frankfurt* on Tuesday (04.01.2022) with.

The police arrested the 42-year-old on New Year’s Day (01/01/2022). The man wanted to travel to Istanbul (Turkey) via Frankfurt Airport. Even before departure, however, the handcuffs clicked.

Arrest at Frankfurt Airport: 42-year-old kills high-ranking police officers

According to the Federal Police, the Albanian law enforcement authorities were looking for the 42-year-old at Frankfurt Airport with an international arrest warrant. Together with his father, the man is said to have killed a high-ranking police officer in Albania in August 2000.

After serving part of his sentence, he was released on bail in November 2017. He then went into hiding – and reappeared at Frankfurt Airport. Federal police officers brought the man to a judge on Sunday (January 2nd, 2022). According to the federal police, the man is now waiting in the penal system to be extradited to the Albanian authorities. (esa)

