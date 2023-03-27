If you can bluff well enough, all you have to do is take a roll of ‘paid’ stickers to the supermarket and you can drink for free for the rest of your life. For the time being, this truck driver just has to dock for his drinks, because he can’t bluff convincingly. During a police check, he fell through the basket with the wrong tires under his combination.

In Norway, trucks must have winter tires with the 3PMSF symbol under certain conditions. This is also called the alpine symbol or ‘the mountain with the snow people’. This was missing from the Bulgarian truck driver, but he had to cross the border to Norway.

Make your own ‘winter tires’ with a knife

So he took out a knife to carve the alpine symbol into the sidewall of the tire himself. That sounds risky, but you don’t just go through a tire – especially a truck tire (and then many tires have an inner tube). By the way, don’t try it at home, if you have spontaneous snowfall there and want to meet the Norwegian requirements.

The alpine symbol on a passenger car winter tire| Photo: ©Michelin

The police pulled over the truck driver at the border crossing to Norway for a check. There they checked the tires and came across the driver’s home work which they described as ‘not particularly good’. The driver was fined about 355 euros. It is unknown how the driver continued on his way.