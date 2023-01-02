An “adult moment” mishap normally sits grumpily at the dinner table sixteen years later declaring that “this isn’t a phase” and “this really is who he is.” Fortunately, the consequences of this accident are short-lived. The English police catch a couple red-handed while playing around in the car.

The couple in the parked car wants to flee quickly, but the potential high turns into a low point.

On the night of January 1 to 2, the couple is parked in the center of Manchester. Suddenly the man sees some cops coming towards him. According to Manchester police, the Casanova panicked and wants to drive away quickly. Not an elaborate romance, but a getaway. No doubt much to his partner’s disappointment, the man doesn’t handle his stick very well, and he selects the wrong gear.

They were no longer allowed to drive

The couple’s battered car backs into the police car. The police said on Twitter that there was minimal damage to the police car and that no one was injured. The driver undergoes a test for the use of alcohol (jokes about blowing are too much even for us). The test shows that the man has drunk too much.

Because he drove those few meters drunk, he is arrested. According to Manchester Evening News the man risks a prison sentence of six months, a fine and he may have to hand in his driver’s license.