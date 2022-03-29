The police court hearing against Virus Truth leader Willem Engel will not take place tomorrow. The case is being moved to a multiple chamber that deals with more complex cases, a spokesperson for the court in The Hague confirms. It means that the case is considered so serious that it must be judged by three judges, instead of one.
