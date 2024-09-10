Police Car Assault, Precautionary Measures for Twelve Anarchists

This morning at dawn The State Police and the Turin DIGOS have executed 12 orders for the application of precautionary measures, obligations to sign, against twelve anarchists accused of the assault on a police car that took place on February 28th in front of the police headquarters of the Piedmontese capital. The charges are for the crimes of resisting and injuring a public official, private violence and damage. The anarchists had attacked the police officers who were accompanying to the CPR in Milan one of their comrades, a 31-year-old Moroccan illegally residing in the country, who had been identified while writing on the walls against the police.

About ten people who wanted to free him had surrounded the patrol car, trying to open the doors to get him out, hitting the car with kicks and punches. The anarchists then marched through the streets of the center, traffic was blocked and some cars were damaged. A few days later, on March 20, the same antagonists had managed to elude security checks at Malpensa airport (Milan) and get to the front of a Royal Air Maroc plane leaving for Casablanca, with the aim of freeing the 31-year-old who in reality had already been accompanied to Morocco

After the Assault, the investigations of the Turin Digos, led by the director Carlo Ambra, had led to the denunciation of about fifteen anarchists who had taken part in the attack. Five women had been arrested on charges of resisting a public official. Thanks to the videos, investigators were able to track down the suspects, many of whom were already known for their political activities.

According to the investigating judge, “there are serious indications of guilt against all the individuals for whom a request for the application of a precautionary measure has been made”. The opponents were militants of the social centre l’ex Lavatoio di corso Benedict Brin 21, considered by investigators to be the logistical base of Edera Squat, the most extremist area of ​​the anarchist-insurrectionist groups. The social center was cleared last July.

The 31-year-old Moroccan, whom the anarchists had attempted to free, had thirteen convictions behind him, nine of which were final. One of these was for gang rape. The assault on the patrol car in Turin, the raid on the ASL a few hours earlier and the blitz at Malpensa had been ‘claimed’ on the area websites by the insurrectionists: “What is worth repeating is that the expulsion machine can be jammed, that the creativity that is born from the impetus of struggle, anger and love can break the wall of indifference and show the brutal contradictions of the present, naked, evident on a runway. So real that we cannot help but take note of them”, the anarchists had written.