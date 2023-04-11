Santiago Mera, Debinson Mateus and Guy Esteban García, Once Caldas players, captured in Manizales, on April 9, 2023. NATIONAL POLICE

Three players from the Once Caldas club, a Manizales team that plays in the Colombian first division, were arrested on Sunday night and accused of extorting money from a medical student. The Police reported this Monday in a statement that they had been captured. red-handed, just after the victim gave them 500,000 pesos to return his cell phone. Local media have assured that those involved are Santiago Mera, Debinson Mateus and Guy Esteban García.

The theft of the cell phone occurred on April 2, in a nightclub in the capital of Caldas. The victim, a Spanish student, noticed that her bag was open and that her cell phone had disappeared. She did not know anything for days, until on Sunday a friend of hers received a call from one of the defendants. They demanded 500,000 pesos (around $108) in exchange for returning the device and they gave until that day at night to complete the delivery. Otherwise, they would sell the mobile.

The victim agreed to meet the extortionists near a shopping mall. Meanwhile, she notified the Police, who coordinated an operation to observe her from a distance while she delivered the 500,000 pesos. The uniformed waited until the players received the money. Seconds later, they were approached and detained before the cameras watched, which later broadcast the scene. “We can see the money from the extortion, which has just been collected from the victim,” shows a police officer after seizing one of the players.

The Police have not specified the names of the detainees and have limited themselves to indicating that they are 20, 21 and 22 years old. However, local media identified them as Guy Esteban García, Santiago Mera and Debinson Mateus. Neither is part of the starting team of Once Caldas, a traditional first division club that was even champion of the 2004 Copa Libertadores, but has not performed well this season in the Colombian tournament and is at risk of being relegated. Mera and Mateus have had several performances as substitutes, while García has not yet made his debut.

The club declared on Monday afternoon that it will collaborate with justice and that it will not tolerate conduct outside the law. However, he has emphasized that the players have the right to the presumption of innocence and to defense. “They will have the necessary legal support and, once the process is finished, Once Caldas will take the pertinent measures,” it reads. it’s a statement. Likewise, the institution has disclaimed responsibility: “It is important to clarify that the alleged conducts committed do not correspond to the values ​​and guidelines of the institution, for which reason Once Caldas cannot be held responsible or jointly responsible for the individual actions that the players carry out in his free time”.

