Monday, July 31, 2023
Police capture in Spain the European leader of the Mexican cartel Los Zetas

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in World
Police capture in Spain the European leader of the Mexican cartel Los Zetas

Spanish police

The Spanish authorities have opened an investigation in this regard.

The Spanish authorities have opened an investigation in this regard.

In the operation, 400 kilograms of cocaine were also confiscated.

“Agents of the National Police, in a joint operation with the Colombian National Police and the United States Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), have arrested in Madrid the representative in Europe of the Mexican organization of the ‘ZETAS‘” the National Police said in a statement.

The detainee is a Moroccan citizen born in 1969, he specified to the AFP a spokesman for the National Police.

This man “distributed” to “people he trusted throughout the national territory and in Europe, specifically in the Netherlands”, whose port of Rotterdam is one of the great gateways for drugs into Europe.

In the operation, “a total of five people were arrested” and “400 kilograms of cocaine, 220,000 euros in cash, two vehicles, 10 telephones and documentation of interest” were confiscated, added the police statement.

Among the five detainees is also an alleged Colombian drug trafficker nicknamed “el Repetido” -he is a triplet brother-, “well known in the world of drug trafficking,” according to the Spanish police.

Los Zetas are a now weakened organization that emerged from the Gulf Cartel (the oldest in Mexico), made up of military deserters and characterized by its bloody practices.

You can also read:

