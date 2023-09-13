Brazilian prisoner Danilo Cavalcante, who escaped from a prison in the state of Pennsylvania, in the United States, at the end of August, was captured this Wednesday (13), according to local police.

He had been spotted in the last few hours south of the city of Coventry Township, Ohio. Police authorities asked residents in the region not to leave their homes, close businesses and, if they saw the fugitive, call the emergency number 112.

The Brazilian was arrested under tight security. Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released further details on how the arrest took place and are expected to provide more information at a press conference later this afternoon.

Brazilian-born Danilo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Jail in Pocopson Township, southeastern Pennsylvania, on August 31.

He was awaiting transfer to a state prison after being sentenced to life in prison on August 22 for the murder of his girlfriend, Débora Brandão, in April 2021, in the house they shared. The man was also prosecuted for a homicide case in Brazil in 2017.

Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania police said that at least 500 officers participated in the operation to find the fugitive. With the new arrest, the convict can be deported to Brazil.

The fugitive escaped from prison by climbing two walls of the exercise yard. The man supported his arms and legs on both sides of the walls and gradually advanced until he disappeared from sight.

On Sunday (10), Danilo’s sister, who lives in the USA, was sought by the police and arrested with expired documents. She did not provide information about her brother and should be deported back to Brazil.

On Monday (11), authorities received a call from a resident who reported an invasion of his property by a man with characteristics similar to the fugitive’s description. He took a .22 caliber rifle from his garage. (With information from the EFE Agency)