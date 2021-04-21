A.Another young African American woman was killed by police bullets in the United States. As the police in the city of Columbus, Ohio, announced on Tuesday, a police officer shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who had apparently threatened another youth with a knife. The incident occurred shortly before the verdict was announced in the trial of the death of the African American George Floyd in a brutal police operation.

Police released video footage from the body camera of the officer who shot the sixteen-year-old. The authorities wanted to be “transparent with the incident,” said Columbus’ police chief Michael Woods. There were demonstrations in the city after the youths died.

The officers responded to an emergency call on Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. local time, Woods said. The video shows how the officers arrive at the scene. You can see a teenage girl who is apparently attacking another person with a knife. Gunshots can be heard, causing the girl to collapse. You can later see a police officer pushing a knife away from the girl.