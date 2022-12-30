The PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) was triggered this Friday (30.Dec.2022) by a suspected bomb near the headquarters of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), in Brasília. According to the corporation, BOPE (Special Police Operations Battalion) is investigating an object on site.

The object would have been found between the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) building and the STF annex. The PM-DF released an image of the suspicious object:



Disclosure/Military Police of the Federal District Object is close to the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court

This report will receive more information.