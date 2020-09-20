D.his “police call” bears the title “Death of a Dead”, and anyone who has not previously believed that German primetime television, which has been declared dead, could not continue to die a thousand highly paid deaths, will be taught better on Sunday evening. The title says it all.

But nobody dies here in beauty – that is also available at prime time. It begins with the eponymous corpse, which lies in the moss of the Magdeburg pine forest, fresh from the morning. When Detective Uwe Lemp (Felix Vörtler) comes to the scene of the crime after an unsuccessful night of drinking and drinking, a near accident and an escaped victim, Chief Inspector Doreen Brasch (Claudia Michelsen) is already there, but not particularly rested. And because Tobias von dem Borne’s camera captures the following events in mostly clear, tidy images and the viewer is always close, everything that Brasch and Lemp have to say and shout to each other from now on, as if by cue, is so abundantly clear therefore. In contrast, the two seem so incredibly tired for long stretches, as if they were trying to explain to a strange child at six in the morning how it got from Magdeburg-Westerhüsen to Sudenburger Wuhne.

The victim, we suspected something like that, had been pronounced dead years ago after a car accident. The young woman was also involved in drugs. The investigators found out from Werner Mannfeld (Christian Kuchenbuch), the father of the dead, who has been alone with a few cows, chickens and his dog Streich (“Like the footballer Joachim Streich?” – “Yes”) since the death of his wife lonely farm and rarely speaks sentences with more than four words. Now, suddenly grandfather, he is allowed to receive his granddaughter, the child of his daughter Jessica, who Brasch found in an abandoned VW bus.

Pumps show that she could walk over corpses

From then on, the action jumps back and forth with an almost rhythmic regularity between the farm, the police station, a cell phone shop and a real estate office. What did the dead woman and her friend Alex Zapf (Ben Münchow) have to do with drug deals, an imprisoned real estate agent and heroin dealer, “the Romanians”, and their colleagues from the drug search? Of course, nobody really wants to reveal that. Neither the suspicious mobile phone shop owner Edgar Schmelzer (Christian Ehrich), whose ponytail acts as an indicator of appropriate suspicion, or Kamilla Gerster (Deborah Kaufmann), the dealer’s wife, whose over-staged pumps show that she could walk over corpses. But the actors also seem listless – almost worn out by the fact that they can only go through the stations of this scavenger hunt without a spark of tension or doubt arising. Before the investigation can even stall, Chief Detective Günther Márquez (Pablo Grant) always reliably puts his head in the door to announce the next hot lead.

Despite all these signs of fatigue, the plot (directed by David Nawrath, who also wrote the screenplay with Michael Gantenberg and Paul Salisbury) is primarily staged as restless coming and going: seldom did so many doors open and close in a thriller, people walked in and went out , cars came and went – only to get back somewhere else and do exactly the same thing shortly afterwards. Meanwhile, the police are sitting in their company cars incapacitated, seemingly trapped in the insubstantial timelessness of history.

These hypnotic-elliptical film movements are interrupted by an almost refreshing, but also a bit patchy bang towards the end. Here the film suddenly wakes up – rather, it seems to startle with the viewer – and finds an expression that also makes the suffering of torn families, which it claims all along, tangible. So much life would not have been expected of this dead man.

The police call 110: death of a dead person runs this Sunday at 8.15 p.m. in the first.