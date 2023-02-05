Msometimes words help to get the message across, sometimes they are abbreviations of laziness in perception. “Fluid” in the socio-political context is a term of the second kind, a loan word from the natural sciences. In chemistry, this refers to substances in continuous deformation; in physics, it includes gases and liquids. “Gender fluid” means, at least in the way it is currently being used, “not fixed” or “in motion” with regard to gender role attribution. A few months ago, many celebrated the first gender-fluid commissioner on ARD, while others saw it as the demise of the West or at least as a sign of the long overdue demise of public television.

Now that not only Olga Lenski (Maria Simon) but also Adam Raczek (Lucas Geregorowicz) are history in the German-Polish commissariat in Brandenburg, Vincent Ross (André Kaczmarczyk) investigates alone in “The God of Bankruptcy”. If only temporarily. The screenplay by Mike Bäuml and the direction by Felix Karolus don’t bother with superficial attributions, they give the young chief inspector Ross a case that could hardly be solved without imagination and empathy, but which remains as down-to-earth and socially bitter as used to the RBB police call. The remarkable thing about this new investigator’s credibly unidentified personality is his non-mission awareness, his openness and his ability to twist and turn supposedly safe facts until a scenario emerges from the fragments.





A man lies shot dead in a sand pit less than 500 meters from the Way of St. James, which is also a magnet for seekers of meaning in Brandenburg. Two young women on a pilgrimage come into view, the mother of one is not only just as insolvent as the dead man, but also shares insolvency administrator Udo Schick (Bernhard Schir) and debt counselor Jonathan Hueter (Godehard Giese) with him. There are complaints against Schick. Apparently he sells off the bankruptcy estate to acquaintances under value. The fact that Guardian, of all people, who gives the bankrupts dubious tips on how to settle the matter, is Schick’s partner, is more than just a taste. A third desperate person comes into play, he too is looked after by Schick, he too has been ripped off by the insolvency administrator.

Debt has social relevance, but The God of Bankruptcy is not a themed film. It is essentially about the psychological component, about the guilt, shame and desperation of the insolvent, and last but not least about their susceptibility to manipulation.







It’s a good case for Vincent Ross, who is not a loner, but wants to make school (of prejudice liberators) and who, with Karl Rogov (Frank Leo Schröder), brings a notorious troublemaker from the old guard to the investigative team. An ex-crip officer, now job smuggler, about whom all colleagues complain. Ross, to whom Kaczmarczyk gives the elegance of movement and posture of a classical dancer, not only seems thoughtful and slightly lost this time, his dark suit and his striking shirts also have something clerical-specific, like a queer priest who is with himself and his all-loving God is clean.

The investigation of the case remains the focus of this “Polizeiruf” episode, thanks to Wolfgang Aichholzer’s sober camera. Hopefully Vincent Ross is here to stay. There are enough mediocre people among the “crime scene” and “polzei call” investigators. Ross, who trolls this episode as a collection of quotes from Martin Gore (“Depeche Mode”) and Bryan Ferry, on the other hand, brings sentimental glamor to the investigation. Besides, he didn’t even change it. Or rather: sometimes like this, sometimes like this. Whether this is called “gender fluid” is irrelevant in the end.







Police call 110: The god of bankruptcy runs on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. on the first.