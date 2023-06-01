The case

An officer of the São Paulo Military Police has been suspended after assaulting an 80-year-old woman and neighbors during an operation in the municipality of Água Branca in northwest Brazil. Instead of helping to settle a territorial dispute, the officer violently struck a man and later punched the woman when she tried to intervene. The SSP issued a statement in which the officer says she acted in response to the violence and harassment she experienced. The victim and her children reported further abuse while being transported to a police station. All concerned, including the officers, are undergoing forensic examinations and a thorough investigation will be conducted.



