Yes, the new Police Chief is going full George Orwell on our people.

It is a term we have been familiar with for some time: roadkill. People who behave extremely antisocially. That seems to be a huge problem these days. Nowadays we at the editorial office drive very quietly, but apparently there are also other people who normally move more smoothly through traffic.

The new national projection leader of Police Infrastructure, Willybert Oor, wants to tackle them head on. Normally, people like that actually say 'tough on things'. However, Oor goes a little further: he wants to 'use all means to catch them'. He reported this to a quality publication The Telegraph.

Police boss is angry

And we'll get straight to the point, because what we've heard is quite drastic. The police boss wants to let traffic offenders know that they are being watched and can even be influenced externally. That means a lot of surveillance cars, for example, both conspicuous and incognito.

But things get a little scary with the rest of the plans he's hoping for. For example, the police chief wants technology to develop further, so that the police can externally adjust the speed of other cars! The police boss is interested in that.

This means that you cannot drive faster than permitted. As @michaelras already experienced on the go-kart track: if you drive too clumsily, they can adjust the speed from a distance. Now we are certainly not fans of traffic jams and not at all of car chases (at least as participants), but it is difficult to accept that the end justifies the means.

Iris scanner

An interesting measure is the iris scanner that can see if you have drunk too much. The fact that the police can turn the knobs to determine your speed is quite scary, but the fact that heavily intoxicated people cannot start a car sounds – emotionally – a little easier to accept.

Of course context is very important. In 2022, 745 people died in traffic. According to Oor, that number is too high, especially because there were also tens of thousands of injured people. Especially because, according to him, all accidents could have been prevented if everyone had adhered to the traffic rules.

Photo credits header: McLaren with Popo by @Loek via Autoblog Spots.

This article Police boss wants a button to determine your speed first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Police #boss #button #determine #speed