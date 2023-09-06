When policeman Ruud Staijen joined the forensic investigation five years ago, the police branch was in a lousy state. But things turned. Now the police are able to analyze traces more quickly after a crime. In an exclusive interview, Staijen explains what is possible, now and in the future. “A dealer can then no longer say: they are my vitamin pills, on which we have to let him go and pick him up again later, when the results of the drug test are back.”

