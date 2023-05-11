An Instagram post about a seven-month-old abandoned baby in Lelystad should never have been published. The police are now going through the dust. “It contains things that are not correct, factual inaccuracies.”

A local police officer said he shared it with his followers yesterday poignant message about a conflict between the parents of a seven-month-old baby. “After an attempt at mediation, both parents indicate that they no longer want to care for the child,” the post read.

Declaration

The post – and articles about the news – was followed by a flood of reactions. But this morning the message was taken offline from the social medium. Now the police have issued a statement.

The information in the message with the attached photo should not have been posted for privacy reasons. The police regret that this did happen," the Central Netherlands Police said in a statement. "In addition, there are factual inaccuracies about the situation: part of the information in the message was incorrect."

The police are now not disclosing what the exact inaccuracies are in connection with privacy.

High impact on family

The police state that it is not the intention at all that they share messages about care cases in this way. “Sharing these kinds of messages has a lot of impact on a family,” the statement read.

Spokesman Joost Lanshage confirms that: “We do not make any statements about matters of care cases in general, for example about family relationships, in connection with the privacy of those involved.”

The police can now only report about the baby’s situation that the child has been taken care of elsewhere in the Netherlands through the mediation of the emergency care of Safe Home.

The police will discuss internally with each other to once again draw attention to how to deal with the posting of information on social media.