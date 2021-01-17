At a large airport in Frankfurt am Main on Saturday, a special operation was carried out to detain a man who threatened law enforcement officers. Told about the incident press service German police.

The day before, at 17:16 (19:16 Moscow time), the patrolmen stopped the man because he was without a protective mask.

“He immediately acted aggressively towards the police and said:“ I will kill you, Allahu Akbar, ”the police said.

After that, the rowdy tried to escape, but was promptly caught by the guards under the threat of using firearms. The detainee was a 38-year-old citizen of Slovenia, it is specified that nothing dangerous was found in his luggage.

Simultaneously with this incident, the police received a signal that an armed person may be on the territory of the terminal. The relevant information was not confirmed, but for security reasons, the regional railway station and the transition to the long-distance station were partially blocked.