Police operation in trap environments in 14 provinces

A vast operation by the state police took place this morning which took over 500 operators coordinated by the SCO (Central operations service) in 14 provinces (Arezzo, Bari, Catania, Genoa, Milan, Modena, Naples, Palermo, Padua, Pescara, Reggio-Emilia, Rovigo, Salerno and Verona), the scene of recent criminal episodes attributable to youth criminal groups.

The interventions mainly concerned areas of youth aggregation and contexts adjacent to the world of trappers. The activity was carried out by the mobile teams and the competent SISCOs, who, after preliminary investigations and also targeted monitoring of some social networks on subjects and places believed to be connected to youth deviance, valorised the information assets acquired as part of the action to combat baby gangs and street bullying.

In support of the investigative offices, 135 crews from the crime prevention departments and some dog units operated to carry out anti-drug activities. About forty people, of which approximately 25% minors, around 70 were arrested and reported, of which 1/3 were minors. They were seized guns, edged weapons and brass knuckles as well as hundreds of doses of drugssome of which were near an educational institution, and various sums of money for a total of around 10,000 euros, mostly coming from drug dealing.

