Police Big problems in police investigation of sexual and intimate partner violence – Deputy Chancellor of Justice launches investigation

HS reported problems with criminal investigations into sexual and intimate partner violence in January. Investigations may stand for years, and criminal prosecutions have become obsolete. Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen wants to find out whether there are more problems related to solving such a crime.

TOP Deputy Chancellor of Justice representing the legality guardian Mikko Puumalainen launch an inquiry into how the police investigate cases of sexual and intimate partner violence and whether there are wider problems in investigating such crimes.

HS reported in an extensive article in January about how poorly the police have investigated such a crime. In the article, five women talk about how difficult it is to get justice.

Investigations have stood for years – so that criminal prosecutions have also become obsolete.

Read more: Mira was raped and a DNA sample showed the perpetrator, but it took a year for the police to catch the man – Five women tell HS how hard it is to get justice

For example, in the case of one interviewee, the police took two years and seven months to interrogate a man suspected of aggravated sexual exploitation of a child. Police activity was so slow that six of the crimes became time-barred, and the slowdown could also have contributed to the fall of the rape charge.

In addition, relevant evidence has not been obtained. One of the women interviewed in the case fell victim to potentially life-threatening intimate partner violence, but police failed to hear obvious witnesses, and the charge was dropped. It was only after the lawyer’s complaint that the case was further investigated, prosecuted and convicted.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen now wants to find out more about how the police investigate sexual and intimate partner violence and whether there are more problems related to the investigation of such crime.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice Puumalainen says that he now wants to find out more about how the police investigate sexual and intimate partner violence and whether there are more problems associated with the investigation of such crime.

This is the second major report from the Deputy Chancellor of Justice on how police are investigating serious criminal suspicions. Last spring in Puumalainen began an extensive investigation on how the police investigate human trafficking and its related crimes. The investigation began after HS was revealed significant problems in them.

Woody issued a decision in December, in which he harshly criticized the police and found the police to have acted unlawfully in many investigations. A police criminal investigation is also underway into the activities of one investigating director.

According to Puumalainen, the investigation into the issue of human trafficking revealed that these were not just some illegal or otherwise problematic examinations, but also broader structural problems, for example in competence and cooperation between authorities.

“So it wasn’t just about failures in individual cases. Now it is worth looking more closely at these cases discussed in the article on sexual and intimate partner violence and obtaining other material as well, ”says Puumalainen.

“I am also interested to see if there are similarities or similarities in the investigation of these types of crime covered in this article to the shortcomings identified in the investigation of trafficking offenses. These are equally serious crimes, fundamental rights and often very vulnerable victims. ”

The highest In recent years, law enforcement officers have reviewed police activities in individual investigations into sexual and intimate partner violence.

In 2019, Puumalainen considered that the police acted illegally by not reporting a crime in a domestic violence case.

In 2020, the Parliamentary Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen considered that the police had acted illegally in many ways when nothing had been done in the rape investigation of the 16-year-old victim for two years, the victim’s questionnaires had not been answered and the victim had not been referred to support services.

Last year, Jääskeläinen also asked the Police Board more generally for an explanation of why the preliminary investigations take so long. The police board issued its response now in January.

Attorney general in addition to the parliamentary ombudsman, is the chief legal officer responsible for ensuring that the authorities comply with the law. The Deputy Chancellor of Justice has the same powers as the Chancellor of Justice.

The Deputy Chancellor of Justice may initiate an investigation on his own initiative if he has reason to suspect that the authority has acted unlawfully or failed to fulfill its obligations. The Deputy Chancellor of Justice may order a preliminary investigation and prosecution in a matter under his or her review of legality.