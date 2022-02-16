Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato.- This Tuesday morning, a policewoman was shot to death outside her home in the municipality of Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato. The events were recorded on Guanajuato street corner with Quintana Roo, in the middle of the downtown area. This is Berenice Hernández Rodríguez, an officer who had previously suffered an attack in San José de la Palma.

Regarding the facts, authorities reported that, around eight in the morning of this day, the woman was approached by unknown subjects on a motorcycle, who shot her. Immediately, local residents alerted the emergency numbers, but to no avail. When the rescue forces arrived, 34-year-old Berenice had already lost her life.

The officer had already survived a gunshot attack last December. This was reported in the San José de la Palma community, where she managed to escape the attack unharmed, but her sentimental partner was injured in the eye.

Since then, the Secretary of Public Security, Rafael Hernández, detailed today, Berenice worked in an administrative area and was not performing operational functions, serving nearly eight years in the Police Corps.

In addition, he said that witnesses saw subjects on board a motorcycle and that, as a result, a person was protected, but, so far, it is unknown whether or not he is linked to the events, so it would be the District Attorney’s Office. State of Guanajuato is in charge of determining responsibilities.

Dolores Hidalgo joins the list of municipalities that have registered attacks against municipal police officers. Among them, Celaya stands out with up to three attacks in the previous week alone. In addition to this, two elements of the State Public Security Forces have been run over in San Francisco del Rincón and Comonfort in recent days.