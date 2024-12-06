The New York Police (NYPD) believe that the suspect in the shooting death of the CEO of the insurance company UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, He left the city shortly after the crime, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said this Friday in an interview with CNN.

According to NYPD, surveillance camera images show the suspect taking a taxi from the Upper West Side area in Manhattan – where he was staying in a hostel – to the Port Authority bus station in Washington Heights, also in Manhattan.

“Those buses are interstate. “That’s why we believe he may have left New York,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told CNN.

Kenny stressed that they do not have a video of the suspect leaving the station, “so we believe he may have climbed” into one.

For his part, Tisch explained that the Police published photographs of the suspect without a mask because they want “that a wider audience from outside the city see the image”and asked that if anyone recognizes the suspect on the street to call 911.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead this Wednesday outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown (Manhattan) as he walked towards this building to celebrate his company’s annual investor conference.





According to new details emerging from the investigation, authorities believe that the suspect may have arrived in New York on November 24. (ten days before the shooting) on a bus that began its trip in Atlanta (state of Georgia).

The New York police sent this Friday a laboratory a bottle water that could be related to the murder suspect.