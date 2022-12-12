The Belgian police unions will not issue parking and traffic fines for a month from Wednesday. Fewer alcohol checks are also carried out.

The ‘Fineless Month’ is an initiative of four Belgian police unions. They call on their officers to respond ‘non-repressively’ to traffic and parking violations from Wednesday. They are allowed to give verbal warnings and explain why no fines are issued.

Punctuality Actions

Only matters such as reckless driving, being uninsured and drunk driving are still fined. There are also targeted actions. Crossroads are being occupied in Brussels and in the week before Christmas there will be greater traffic checks and blowing actions, also during peak hours. The airports of Zaventem and Charleroi are also on the list. The number of alcohol checks is being reduced – also because of budgetary tightness at the police.

‘If necessary until 2024’

The anger of the officers has two reasons. For example, police officers will soon no longer be able to retire at the age of 58 and the cabinet has revoked the agreed pay increase for the police. Leader Carlo Medo of the NSPV police union shows himself combative: ,,If politicians do not listen, we will continue after 15 January. With targeted actions at targeted periods. If necessary, until 2024.” See also Column | The war in Ukraine may reduce Finland's options

The fine-free month is a setback for the Belgian treasury. More than half a billion euros in traffic fines are collected every year.





