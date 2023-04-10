In Novosibirsk, the police began a search for teenagers who tried to set fire to a woman with her brother

In Novosibirsk, the police began searching for teenagers who tried to set fire to a local resident and her infant brother. On Monday, April 10, reports ngs.ru.

The victim went to the police with a statement on teenagers. According to her, on the evening of April 8, she saw two minors spraying deodorant on passers-by and reprimanded the hooligans. They decided to take revenge on the woman. Together with friends, they ambushed her near the store and began to threaten her with deodorant and a lighter, after which they directed fire at the face of the woman and her younger brother.

Earlier it was reported that in Lyubertsy, a teenager threatened the police with a grenade while protecting 30 packages of drugs.