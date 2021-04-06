The police began to conduct detentions at a colony in the Vladimir region, where the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), Alexei Navalny, is serving his sentence. It is reported by RIA News…

Among the detainees were also the head of the “Alliance of Doctors” (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Anastasia Vasilyeva and journalists of the CNN TV channel. According to the agency’s correspondent, at about 15:00 the police began to demand that those who had gathered at IK No. 2 in Pokrov disperse, as they interfered with the work of the special institution and the passage of vehicles.

Vasilyeva refused to comply with the demand, after which the police escorted her to the paddy wagon. After that, the CNN operator and the correspondent of the TV channel Matthew Chance were also taken to the paddy wagon, since they did not have press cards and vests with the words “Press” on them.

Earlier it became known that Navalny was transferred to a medical unit with symptoms of acute respiratory infections. During the planned prophylactic medical examination, he was diagnosed with a high temperature. The Kremlin noted that if a prisoner is really sick, he will be provided with proper treatment. At the same time, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov added that “there can be no talk of any special conditions for one of the convicts.”

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized the replacement of the suspended sentence of the oppositionist in the Yves Rocher case with a real one as legal. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. He must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.