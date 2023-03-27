The police are checking after reports of a shepherd attack on a girl in the village of Terney, Primorsky Krai. The circumstances of the incident are established. The audit will be made a procedural decision.

As clarifies IA PrimaMedia, some media reported the day before that a German shepherd without a muzzle and a collar attacked a walking girl. The owner of the dog, according to the girl, looked at what was happening for some time, then dragged the dog away and left without helping.

Doctors diagnosed the girl with two fractures of her arm and a laceration on her leg.

Law enforcement agencies received a message from an ambulance paramedic that they had received a victim with lacerations of the thigh and forearm, who claimed that she had been bitten by a dog.

Earlier it was reported that in Pushkino, near Moscow, the police are conducting an inspection after the dog broke off the leash and attacked the children. As a result, a four-year-old girl was hospitalized with facial bites.