Police officers began an investigation after a conflict between dog owners in eastern Moscow. About this on December 21 reported in the press service of the capital's Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

“A video appeared on the Internet in which a man used force and threw a woman into the snow. It was previously established that the conflict occurred over dog walking. Citizens’ applications have been registered in accordance with the established procedure,” the statement says.

Law enforcement agencies are clarifying all the circumstances of the incident.

In the department TASS They also reported that both parties to the conflict sought medical help. The agency's interlocutor noted that the man was diagnosed with eye burns, and the woman with bruises.

On December 21, on Amurskaya Street in Moscow, a resident of one of the buildings in a residential complex attacked his neighbor because of a remark he made. Izvestia obtained footage of what happened. The footage shows that the man was walking two Dobermans with his girlfriend, who began to threaten her neighbor with physical violence. After that, the man threw snow at the woman, ran up and threw her into a snowdrift, after which he began to choke her.

According to preliminary data, the man could have attacked his neighbor because of a remark made to him in the house chat. The woman was unhappy that Dobermans were walked without collars and muzzles. It is known that a month ago this man’s dogs had already attacked a Spitz.