Police in the Moscow region began checking after the publication of a video in which a woman cooks food on an eternal fire at the “Grieving Mother” memorial in the center of the Moscow region town of Pushkino. This was announced on Tuesday, April 6, by the head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region Tatyana Petrova.

“Police officers are taking measures to identify, search and arrest the offender,” the city news agency quotes a representative of the department.Moscow“.

Earlier, a video of an unknown woman preparing food on the Eternal Flame was published in various Telegram channels.

On the same day, it was reported that in St. Petersburg vandals desecrated the “Formula of Sorrow” monument to Jews – victims of Nazism killed during World War II. On the monument with white paint, unknown persons painted an inscription of an anti-Semitic nature. A criminal case has been initiated into the incident, according to the website kp.ru…

Earlier, on March 16, it was reported that in the city of Zainsk on Victory Boulevard in the Republic of Tatarstan, unknown persons set fire to a six-meter monument to the Soldier-Liberator. The RF IC opened a criminal case.