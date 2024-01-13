Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

First a house search, now the cell phone data of the partner: The police are currently investigating “Block House” heiress Christina Block for child abduction.

Hamburg — Since New Year's Day, the mysterious kidnapping of the Block children and the subsequent custody dispute between Christina Block and her ex-husband have concerned both the public and investigators. The exact circumstances of that night are still unknown.

The Hamburg police are currently investigating the case. As part of the investigation, Christina Block's property was searched on Friday morning (January 12). Several items such as laptops, printers and storage media were confiscated. Not just from herself.

Gerhard Delling's house search: Christina Block's partner has to hand over his cell phone

At the same time, investigators paid Block's partner Gerhard Delling a visit to his Hamburg apartment. Shortly after sunrise on Friday (January 12th) they are said to have rang his doorbell and asked him about the events. This comes from several consistent media reports, including… Sterns and the Picture out. The sports presenter then had to hand over his iPhone. Block herself and her daughter, who lives with her, also handed over her cell phone to the police.

Christina Block and her partner, TV presenter Gerhard Delling, at an event in Hamburg. Both were interviewed as part of the investigation into the Block children's abduction. © Eventpress MP/Imago

In addition, the Hamburg Elysée Hotel and the Block Group headquarters were also searched. “We are cooperating fully with the investigators and providing the requested documents,” said a spokeswoman for the company when asked Hamburger Abendblatts.

Kidnapping of the Block children: Christina Block under suspicion by the authorities

Block is suspected of having arranged for her children to be forcibly returned. On New Year's Eve 2024, the divorced couple's two youngest children were kidnapped from Denmark by unknown men and brought to Germany. According to Danish police reports, they had been watching the fireworks with their father when he was violently knocked down. The men then took the ten-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl across the border in cars. The police then found her physically well with her mother.

Police investigators load boxes of confiscated items in front of entrepreneur Christina Block's home. © Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

The Danish police then issued a European arrest warrant against Block, which the Hamburg authorities have not yet obtained. Block has repeatedly denied having any involvement in the kidnapping. Most recently, she sharply criticized the judiciary in an emotional speech at the New Year's reception in the Elysée Hotel.

Long-term custody battle over block children

The background to the recent events is a custody dispute that has been going on for years between the entrepreneur and her ex-husband, which concerns the two youngest of their four children. They have been living with their father in Denmark for two years after he kept the children with him in Denmark after a scheduled vacation. At that time, the provisional right of residence for the children actually rested with Block. Although the Hamburg Higher Regional Court ordered their repatriation at the time, this decision was not legally binding in Denmark.

During this time, Block had no contact with her children. After they stayed with her for a short time after the kidnapping, the entrepreneur was obliged to release her children back to her ex-husband on Friday (January 5th). After an urgent application, the Hamburg regional court had given him the right to determine his place of residence and bring him up. Block has already announced that it will take legal action against the decision. (jus)