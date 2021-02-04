The police investigation into what happened in the archdiocese building on Toledo Street, in the center of Madrid, so that it exploded two weeks ago has already ended with a first conclusion: the gas leak occurred outside the building. Therefore, a priori, the responsibility falls on the Naturgy company, which is the distributor of the service, according to sources in the investigation. For the scientific police officers it was necessary to know exactly where the failure had occurred, whether in a boiler, in a pipe inside the building that was partially blown up or out of it. Naturgy distributes the natural gas service to the central area of ​​La Latina, where the accident that caused the death of four people occurred, but is only responsible for the pipes that lead to the entrance of this building, since the commercialization of the service and the boiler installation company (seven in total) are different companies. The investigation has therefore concluded that the rupture of a pipe occurred outside and was the cause of the gas leak, which probably entered the building due to the connection that joins some pipes with others. In addition, according to police sources, a water hole under the building has also been discovered, which is why the responsibility of Canal de Isabel II also comes into play.

The strong explosion partially destroyed the building located in the center of Madrid minutes before three in the afternoon on January 20, causing four deaths and 11 injuries of varying degrees. The affected place is located in the Centro district, very close to the Puerta de Toledo and next to the Virgen de la Paloma church and the La Salle-La Paloma concerted school. In the vicinity there is also a nursing home, Los Nogales La Paloma, where the event was initially located by mistake. One of the deceased, David Santos Muñoz, was a 35-year-old electrician, a parishioner and an electrician, and he went to the building “to lend a hand.” At first, sources of the investigation believed that he had manipulated one of the boilers to help the religious and that this had caused the explosion. Now that first hypothesis is completely discarded.

Sources from the parish itself explained that a passerby warned during the morning that he smelled gas from outside. In fact, they told the officers that in the morning the radiators failed (“they were neither hot nor cold,” explained one of them). It was a sign that something was wrong a few hours before the explosion, which occurred minutes before three in the afternoon. All seven boilers had a red light during the morning. It smelled of gas throughout the building. The radiators were not heating. And the cold crept into every nook and cranny of the seven floors of the Church building. There, distributed among the different floors, were five priests. Gabriel Benedicto, Alejandro Aravena, Moisés León, Matías Ernesto Quintana and Rubén Pérez de Ayala. The latter decided to call a friend and got in touch with David Santos. Santos was a maintenance technician who knew the seven floors of this central building by heart.

The priest and the maintenance technician passed away. The explosion also claimed the lives of two people who were passing on the street at that time. Javier Gandía, 45, a bricklayer who worked in the building across the street and a neighbor of La Puebla de Almoradiel, a town of 5,000 residents of Toledo. The fourth and last deceased was Stefko Ivanov Korcev, a citizen of Bulgarian origin, who was also in Toledo Street number 98, had just asked him for a minimum living income and was speaking at that time by phone with his partner. A day later he would have turned 47 years old.