In total, 570 extra military police officers will work during the festival; there is no compensation for the organization of the event

The policing actions of the PMERJ (Rio de Janeiro State Police) during Rock in Rio will cost R$1.3 million to the public coffers. The festival starts this Friday (13.Sep.2024).

The amount was raised by the organization itself and confirmed by the corporation’s secretary, Col. Marcelo de Menezes, during a session of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Transparency, in Alerj (Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

“We will use 570 police officers at an additional cost of 12 hours of service, which is currently set at R$346.09. A daily cost of R$197,271.30, totaling R$1,380,889.10 over 7 days. This is the investment”, said the police officer.

In total, 750 military police officers will work at the music festival. The 570 mentioned in the CPI are part of the extra team called to work at the event.

Menezes said that there is no counterpart made by the organization that is reverted to Public Security. Rock in Rio, according to the military officer, will have its own private security scheme.