“There are multiple civilian casualties,” Farmington Police said in a Facebook post, adding that one suspect “was confronted and killed at the scene.”

The police indicated that schools were closed in the area, noting that two officers were wounded by gunshot wounds, one of them a city police officer and the other a New Mexico state police officer, both of whom are in stable condition, and are at the Regional Medical Center in San Juan.

“The identity of the suspect is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” the police post said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police are monitoring the incident.

Megan Mitchell, an official with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, described the incident as an “open and active ongoing investigation,” saying she did not have further information at this time.