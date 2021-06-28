Police At Kajaani police station, a constable was shot in the hand with a submachine gun – According to the prosecutor, the gun and cartridges were not checked during the exercise

Police are unable to explain the reason why the training weapon had changed to a regular weapon.

Prosecutor demands a substantial fine from two police officers for a case in which a constable who served as a goalie was shot in the arm during a force exercise at the Kajaani police station in February 2020.

The chief constable who acted as the trainer and leader of the exercise, as well as the senior constable who participated in the exercise, are accused of, among other things, gross negligence.

It’s about was from a police FX simulation exercise that intended to use only FX cartridges as well as firearms equipped with conversion parts made for their use.

The subpoena states that the chief constable had taken a submachine gun and a gun bag containing cartridges from the storage room and handed it over to the older constable being trained. The prosecutor said the chief of staff had thought the bag contained a converted weapon and FX cartridges.

Neither police officer, according to the prosecutor, inspected the weapon or the cartridges, the true quality of which would have been detectable by looking. According to the prosecutor, the senior constable did not inspect them even when, during the training situation, he took the gun from his bag, attached the magazine containing the cartridges to the gun, prepared the gun and fired the shot at the hand of the police officer who served as a goalie.

After the shot, it turned out that the submachine gun had no conversion equipment attached and the magazine contained so-called hard service cartridges. The shot hit the police palm and caused serious injury.

In addition to gross misconduct, the prosecutor is also demanding a conviction from two police officers for breach of duty and danger.

Accused police deny all charges and demand that they be dismissed.

According to the chief of staff who was the leader of the exercise, the accident must have occurred because the converted submachine gun intended for the exercise had changed to a so-called hard weapon in the weapons room before the exercise. He said he checked the guns on the morning of the training day, when he said the submachine gun had been converted.

The accused commander-in-chief cannot know in detail how the change of weapon took place, says his response to the district court. According to the reply, at the Kajaani police station, both ordinary and converted weapons had been stored in the same weapons room at the time of the incident, to which all staff members had access.

According to the Chief Constable, the change of weapon was a completely unpredictable and surprising event.

Senior the constable emphasized in his reply that he was not in a position of responsibility in education but as a trainee. According to the senior constable, he had to be able to trust that the weapon had been properly converted for the training situation.

The fact that there were hard cartridges in the gun was unpredictable. There is also no explicit provision in the training regulations and instructions that the trainee should still separately inspect the weapon used in the exercise before the training begins, the man’s response says.

The case read the charges last Thursday, but the Kainuu District Court forwarded the subpoena and the defendants’ responses to the media on Monday.

The district court will rule on the matter on July 9.