The police assume that Sanne and Hebe died in a fatal accident. That is what Stijn van Griensven, head of Operations of the East Brabant police unit, said this afternoon. The two were found dead last night in the water along the highway at Hintham interchange.

The family of Hebe and Sanne say in a joint statement that they like to be left alone. ‘Last night we were informed of the news that Hebe (10) and Sanne (26) are no longer there. Since Monday evening we have been living between hope and despair and this is a terrible end to a great drama. Our grief is intense and very great.’

The families also thank all the people who helped in the search and everyone who sympathized. ‘That is a huge support for us in these difficult times.’ The family

Found late last night

Hebe and Sanne were found late last night in their black Kia Picanto. They were in the water at the Empel junction near Den Bosch. Both were already dead. Hundreds of volunteers searched for days, especially in and around Waspik, a little further along the A59.

Initially, police reported that the two were found by alert police officers. However, this morning it became clear that Tuesday evening – so more than 24 hours earlier – at least one tip came in about the tire tracks at the Empel junction, on the connecting road between the A59 from Waalwijk, to the A2 in the direction of Den Bosch. “The officers just stayed in the car,” said reporter Peter Aaldering.

Aerial images of the Empel junction show exactly where the two ended up. They came off the A59 at the bottom left and drove to the left of the road and ended up in the water. No one could see them lying there. There are no crash barriers along this stretch of road; it only starts a few meters away.

The place at junction Empel where Sanne and Hebe were found in their car. © ANP



Flowers at the Hebehuis

There is great despondency among friends, colleagues and supervisors. People who want to support the family can go to the Hebehuis at Van Voorst tot Voorststraat 4 in Vught. This was a place where Hebe could relax, decorated in 2020 by her parents. Flowers can also be placed there. 'In this way you give the family peace and privacy during this difficult time', writes Van de Mortel.