Home page World

Press Split

The remains of police tape on the railing on a pedestrian bridge where a man burned to death. © Matthias Balk/dpa

Passers-by make a gruesome discovery at the English Garden in Munich: a person is burning under a pedestrian bridge. The man is dead. The homicide squad is investigating.

Munich – Passers-by discovered a burning person under a pedestrian bridge at the English Garden in Munich. Several witnesses tried to put the man out, the police said on Friday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine the man’s death on Thursday evening. The police were investigating a homicide.

Examinations of the body revealed that the man died as a result of “external influence,” a police spokesman said on Friday. For tactical reasons, he is currently unable to provide any details. Commissariat 11 is now responsible for the investigation, whose remit also includes intentional homicides.

The investigators suspected that the dead person could have been someone from the homeless community. However, he could not initially be identified.

Passers-by reported the incident shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday below a pedestrian bridge on the Mittlerer Ring on the edge of the English Garden. The police were looking for witnesses. dpa