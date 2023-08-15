In recent days, international consternation has erupted over the shocking murder of Edwin Sancheza surgeon whose body was dismembered while he was enjoying his vacations in the famous Koh Phangan island, located in southern Thailand.

The tragic event was discovered on August 5. A few days later, a man close to the doctor, identified as Daniel Sancho, 29 years old, He confessed to having committed the murder of the 44-year-old Colombian.

In what the Thai authorities have called a “premeditated murder” evidence has been found such as the purchase of a large knife, cleaning gloves and several black bags that would have been used by Sancho to hide the body.

Daniel Jerónimo Sancho Bronchalo (C), alleged murderer, is escorted by Thai police officers.

However, in the statement delivered by the confessed murderer, he mentioned that he had been a victim of the Colombian doctor: “I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage.” .

Now, although the trial could start in the next few weeks, Today the Thai authorities held a press conference in which they presented their conclusions about the case.

‘It was premeditated’

Initially, the police authorities affirmed that Daniel Sancho had carried out the premeditated murder for the purpose of “ending the relationship” they had.

Additionally, in contrast to previous speculations, it was determined that Sancho acted solosince no other DNA evidence was found at the crime scene.

Daniel Sancho murderer of Colombian doctor Photo: EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN

Likewise, the authorities in charge explained that the man he used a knife and a saw to dismember Arrieta.

no drugs

Regarding the question of whether or not narcotic drugs were used, At the press conference it was clarified that no traces were found in Sancho.

Another key point was that the Police did not reveal what kind of messages the victim and the defendant had.

Death penalty?

Finally, Surachate Hakparn, also known as ‘Big Joke’, who is in charge of the investigation and has the mission of assembling the puzzle of the crime, recommended the death penalty for Daniel Sancho.

It should be remembered that the Thai police have a period of 84 days to complete a first investigation report, which they will deliver to the prosecutor, from when the trial could begin.

Edwin Arrieta, Colombian murdered in Thailand. Photo: Twitter @DPalomino10

The Thai penal code provides for the maximum death penalty for crimes of murder.but, if issued, this is usually later commuted to life imprisonment.

Once convicted and after serving at least four years of his sentence, as long as this is not capital punishment, Sancho would have the right to request his transfer to a Spanish prison, although it could be rejected by Spain or Thailand.

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

