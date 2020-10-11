Police arrested a man from Kutch in Gujarat on charges of threatening to rape Jeeva, daughter of former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on social media. In this case, a case was registered at Ratu Police Station, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

It is known that in the Indian Premier League (IPL-2020) match with Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings suffered defeat, after which Mahendra Singh Dhoni was criticized on social media. At the same time, some users made comments on Dhoni’s daughter Jeeva threatening the rape.

Awful comments were strongly opposed across the country by two-three users on Jeeva. From ordinary people to cricketers, they targeted fiercely at those who commented. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote, “All players give their best, sometimes it happens that it does not work but it does not empower anyone to threaten their children.” On this tweet of Irfan One person wrote in the comment, “India has gone in a very wrong direction, negativity is negativity everywhere”.

A resident of Kutch district in Gujarat arrested by Police for allegedly giving rape threats to the daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over social media. The case was registered at Ratu Police Station in Ranchi of Jharkhand. – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Security of Dhoni’s house increased after lewd comments

Ranchi Police has increased security of Mahi’s house after lewd comments surfaced on social media. Eight soldiers were stationed outside Dhoni’s house in Simliya, Ratu. Police patrolling has also been increased in Simlia. At the same time, security arrangements have also been tightened at the residence in Argowda. The jawans deployed in patrol car and PCR have been asked to monitor Dhoni’s house from time to time. The Thanedar also ordered the private guard posted at Dhoni’s house to be vigilant.

CSK has won the IPL three times under Dhoni’s captaincy

CSK’s team is one of the most successful teams in IPL history. CSK has won three titles under Dhoni’s captaincy. Last year, the team reached the final, while in 2018 they won the title. This season was started by CSK with a win against Mumbai Indians, but since then the team has lost three consecutive matches. CSK suffered a 10-run defeat against KKR in the previous match after winning by 10 wickets against Kings XI Punjab. At the same time, CSK was defeated by RCB by 37 runs in the match held on Saturday.