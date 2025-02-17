Police arrested the producer ‘Torbe’ in Barajas for a complaint for alleged sexual assault

The National Police arrested last week at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport to the adult film content producer Ignacio Allende Fernández, known as ‘Torbe’, after the complaint of a young woman for an alleged sexual assault.

According to police sources to Europa Press, the producer landed from a flight from Havana (Cuba) when police officers arrested him about 13.30 on Thursday in the framework of the aforementioned complaint, for which the crimes of sexual assault, human trafficking and illegal detention.

The next day, according to the sources consulted, the registration of his domicile was registered and on Saturday ‘Torbe’ passed by court.

The arrest is based, among other indications, as ‘El País’ has advanced, in the declaration of the alleged victim, who has assured the researchers that he came deceived from his country by the producer and that when he arrived in Spain, he kept it On a floor without being able to leave while supposedly he abused her.

Already in 2016 the adult film producer was arrested, along with nine other people, accused of sexually abusing a child under 16 who also recorded in his pornographic videos he later distributed. The organized group was dedicated to child pornography, the trafficking of human beings and bleaching.

However, ‘Torbe’ got rid of prison, since he agreed in 2023 a two -year prison sentence and the payment of a fine of 65,000 euros by recognizing that he recorded and released two sexual videos with two minors. After months of negotiations, the actor’s defense managed to close this agreement in accordance with the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office and the accusations, and his conviction of the almost eight years in prison was reduced to those who faced only two.

Thus, with the penalty of two years in prison, Torbe has fought to enter into prison, since another conviction for corruption of minors of 2008 has extinguished, as reported by Europa Press legal sources.