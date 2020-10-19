There is a lot of stirring in the politics of Pakistan these days. The son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif i.e. Safar Awan, the husband of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been arrested. They were living in Karachi. He recently participated in a program organized by opposition parties in Pakistan to protest against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Police arrests Safdar Awan, the husband of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader, Maryam Nawaz Sharif from the hotel they were staying in Karachi. She had recently raised in the protest by opposition parties of Pakistan against their PM Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/VrWgLC6VC6 – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Let me tell you that in Pakistan on Friday, the PDM coalition of opposition leaders took out a big rally as part of the anti-government protest. Thousands of opposition leaders and party workers attended this rally. During this period, activists of different opposition parties raised fierce slogans and flags of their own party in protest against the government.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that a crowd of people were seen in the show before the anti-government campaign. He shared a photo and video of the rally, writing that it took him six hours to get out of Lahore. Only people were visible in his support everywhere, this is unprecedented. Supporters got excited when PPP President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s convoy entered Gujranwala city limits. Villaval said in Wazirabad that opposition parties would work jointly to rid the people of this oppressive government. Rallies from various cities reached the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala.

Significantly, the PDM alliance consists of 11 opposition parties including PML-N, PPP, JUI-F. This anti-government rally was organized against the atrocities of the army, corruption, economic downturn and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.