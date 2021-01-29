A court in Vladivostok arrested a suspect in attacking police officers at an uncoordinated rally in the city on January 23. Earlier, the man had confessed to the investigators. Reported by SUSK across the Primorsky Territory on Friday, January 29.

According to the investigation, the defendant inflicted several punches on the police officers “in connection with the performance of their official duties.”

“The court has chosen against the 39-year-old suspect in the use of violence against a government official near 48 Svetlanskaya Street in the city of Vladivostok during an unauthorized demonstration, a preventive measure in the form of detention,” the report says.

On Saturday, after an uncoordinated rally in Vladivostok, two criminal cases were initiated into the use of violence against a government official. Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that one of the suspects was detained, he attacked an OMON officer and inflicted at least two punches on the head and body with his hands. The defendant was arrested for two months. In the second case, an unknown man in a mask inflicted at least three blows with his hands on the deputy commander of the PPSP UMVD regiment and at least two blows to the senior inspector of the department of service organization of the PPSP UMVD regiment, after which he disappeared, they were looking for him. Later he confessed to the investigators.

Earlier, on January 27, the Investigative Committee announced the initiation of 21 criminal cases and six pre-investigation checks on the facts of illegal actions both before and during the unauthorized actions that took place in Russia on January 23.

On January 23, uncoordinated protests took place in several Russian cities. Children were also among the detained protesters. The day before, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the involvement of minors in illegal actions.